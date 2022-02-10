Goods loading at Hai Phong port (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam has officially become the 99th member of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (MLI).Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang signed the convention on February 9 at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris.The MLI, or Multilateral Instrument, covers over 1,800 bilateral tax agreements.Addressing the signing ceremony, OECD Deputy Secretary General Yoshiki Takeuchi welcomed Vietnam, together with Thailand and Lesotho, to join the convention, raising the total signatories to 99.Ambassador Thang affirmed that expanding tax base, preventing collection source erosion and profit shifting is a focus in Vietnam’s tax reform strategy.Last year, the Prime Minister issued a decision approving a project to review the effectiveness of the agreements for the avoidance of double taxation, impacts to Vietnam’s tax policy space and adjustment direction, in which the signing of relevant international commitments like the MLI is defined as a priority, he said.