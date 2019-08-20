The Ministry of Industry and Trade would not adjust its import and export goals despite current difficulties.

Instead it would find the most effective solutions to achieve export growth of 7-7.5 percent as proposed.

It is requested that the Department of Import and Export must research and build scenarios for export markets and industries as well as find solutions for export enterprises.

In addition, the department would coordinate with the Trade Protection Department to re-evaluate goods that have risks relating to trade defence cases and then coordinate with partners to fix problems.

It must coordinate with associations and industries to review export markets with a decline in value and find out why there was a reduction.

According to the ministry’s goals, the total export value for this whole year will reach about 262 billion USD, up 7 - 7.5 percent year on year. So from now until the end of the year, the average monthly export must reach about 23.2 - 23.4 billion USD.-VNA