Politics Party official receives Dominican Republic guest Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 3 for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia.

Politics Social affairs – a focus of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.

Politics PM lauds veterans association's contributions to national development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the Veterans Association of Vietnam (VAVN) for its active contributions to national construction and defence during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3 marking its 30th founding anniversary (December 6).

Politics NA leader values water academy’s contributions to farming development Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has praised the Vietnam Academy for Water Resources (VAWR) for its contributions to the development of irrigation and agriculture sector in general over the last six decades.