Vietnam, Kenya agree on measures to boost ties
Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma agreed on specific measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on December 3.
Accordingly, the two sides will enhance the exchange of delegations, especially high-level ones and those from ministries, agencies, localities and businesses.
The officials shared the view that bilateral trade has yet to match the great potential of the two countries.
Minh, therefore, suggested Kenya facilitate Vietnam’s export of such products as garment-textiles, rice, clinker, mobile phones and components to the country, saying the two countries should support their enterprises in market survey and investment promotion.
Lauding achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time, Juma said Kenya wants to learn from the country’s experience in socio-economic development. She welcomed Vietnamese firms to invest in her country.
Host and guest consented that Vietnam and Kenya need to soon sign documents creating a legal framework for their cooperation, especially in the sphere of economy, like a framework agreement on collaboration in economy, culture, education and IT, an agreement on investment protection and promotion, one on double taxation avoidance and another on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders.
The two sides will set up a political consultation mechanism between foreign ministries to intensify coordination and cooperation, identify promising cooperation areas, cooperation demands and strength of each side, in order to propose the Governments, ministries and agencies specific collaboration measures.
Minh praised effective cooperation between Vietnam and Kenya at multilateral forums as well as Kenya’s active role in the East African Community, and expressed his hope for further support and cooperation from the country during the time when Vietnam performs the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and establishes official relationship with the African Union in the time ahead.
Informing her host about Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2021-2022, Juma called for Vietnam’s support in this regard.
The officials also discussed regional and international issues of shared concern, including the East Sea issue. Both stressed the importance of peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation, and respect for international law./.