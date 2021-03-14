Head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos Major General Hoang Quang Huong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Huong expressed his gratitude for the support of the Party, State and people of Laos, and the country’s public security force, for the Vietnamese experts over the years, affirming that Vietnam’s public security force will continue cooperate with its Lao counterpart to ensure national security, order and happiness of people of the two nations.On the occasion, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos presented office equipment to the public security forces of Houaphanh province and Viengxay district, along with 100 aid packages to disadvantaged families in Viengxay./.