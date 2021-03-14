Vietnam, Laos pay tribute to fallen soldiers of public security forces
The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos have paid tribute to their fallen soldiers and officers at a former revolutionary base of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party’s in Viengxay district of Houaphanh province.
A requiem was held on March 13 at Santilat cave, which served as the headquarters of the predecessor of the current Lao Ministry of Public Security and the workplace of Vietnamese public security experts from 1961 to 1973.
Addressing the event, head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos Major General Hoang Quang Huong said that the first group of public security experts from Vietnam was sent to Laos on March 22, 1961 to support the neighbour’s public security force at the request of the Parties and Governments of both countries, marking the start of official cooperation between the two public security forces.
The two countries’ public security forces have since then stood side by side and supported each other to fulfil all tasks assigned by the Parties, States and peoples, he underlined.
Head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos Major General Hoang Quang Huong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Huong expressed his gratitude for the support of the Party, State and people of Laos, and the country’s public security force, for the Vietnamese experts over the years, affirming that Vietnam’s public security force will continue cooperate with its Lao counterpart to ensure national security, order and happiness of people of the two nations.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos presented office equipment to the public security forces of Houaphanh province and Viengxay district, along with 100 aid packages to disadvantaged families in Viengxay./.