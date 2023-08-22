Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 22 holds talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone. (Photo: baove.congly.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 22 held talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Binh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach importance to and give the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, considering it an invaluable asset with strategic importance to the revolutionary cause of the each country.



He stressed the importance of unceasingly fostering and developing the Vietnam-Laos special relationship in all areas, including the two countries' court sector.



The strengthening of cooperation has been bringing concrete and practical benefits to both court systems, contributing to the common development of each country, and tightening traditional cooperation and friednship between the two nations, he said.



For her part, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Viengthong Siphandon thanked the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam for its support, saying that the Party and State of Laos highly appreciate the close cooperation between the two courts.



She wished Laos would continue to receive support from the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam in the future.



After their talks, the two officials witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the five People's Courts of provinces that do not share border of Vietnam and Laos.



Chief Justice Binh emphasised that the signing of the MoU of the five provincial People's Courts has brought the cooperation of the two countries' courts to a new and more substantive height.



On this occasion, the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam received the first-class Labour Order and Certificate of Merit awarded by the President and Prime Minister of Laos in recognition of its contributions to the cause of construction and development of the special friendship and cooperation between the Party, State and people of the two countries./.