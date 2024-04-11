Business NA chairman meets with Chinese groups’ executives National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 received leaders of major Chinese corporations and businesses in Shanghai city within the framework of his official visit to China.

Business Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia-Thailand trade fair opens in Laos A trade fair to promote trade, investment, and tourism in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand opened in Champasak province of Laos on April 10 as part of the trade, investment and tourism promotion forum in the Lao locality.

Business US initiates sunset review of wind tower imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has launched a second sunset review of an order imposing anti-dumping duties on wind tower products imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.