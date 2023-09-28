Society President attends mid-autumn event in Binh Phuoc President Vo Van Thuong shared joy with children during a mid-autumn event in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on September 27.

EU Ambassador: EU supports Vietnam's sustainable development goals The European Union (EU) member states all desire to be friends of Vietnam and wholeheartedly support the country's sustainable development goals, said Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier during his first meeting with the press since he took office in Hanoi on September 27.

Hanoi promotes specialised farming areas The Hanoi People's Committee recently issued a decision regarding the planning of specialised farming areas in the city.

Mid-Autumn Festival held for Vietnamese children in Laos The Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane on September 26 evening held a Mid-Autumn Festival at Phat Tich pagoda for Vietnamese children living in Laos.