Health New COVID-19 cases continue to rise The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,396.205 with 3,342 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 25, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Recommendations to solve shortages of medicines, medical supplies should be assessed: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan to consult with experts on solutions to handle the current shortages of medicines and medical supplies, thus giving appropriate and timely directions for this issue at medical examination and treatment facilities.

Health Fake medicines on the rise More fraudsters are using online platforms, social networks and messaging services to sell and distribute fake medicines, according to Le Van Truyen, Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medical Ingredients.