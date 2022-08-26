Vietnam logs 3,195 new COVID-19 cases on August 26
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 3,195 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on August 26, making it the fourth consecutive day the number of daily infections has exceeded the 3,000 mark.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 11,399,400, according to the Ministry of Health.
Also on August 26, 9,338 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,126,265.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 43,110, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was recorded on the day.
Nearly 255.19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.