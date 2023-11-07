Business Vietnam’s EV maker VinFast to invest 1.2 billion USD in Indonesia Vietnam's first electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to build a plant with an investment capital of 18.6 trillion Rp (1.2 billion USD) in Indonesia, according to Presidential Chief of Staff of Indonesia Moeldoko.

Business Clock ticking for southern localities to fulfil FDI attraction targets While some southern localities have fulfilled their targets for FDI attraction, the clock is ticking for many others to complete their goals since there are only 1.5 months left to the end of 2023.

Business Foreign investors net sellers in October Foreign investors were net sellers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in October to the tune of 1.59 trillion VND (64.4 million USD), according to the major bourse.