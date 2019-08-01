Hoi An ancient city is a famous tourist attraction in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will develop tourism into a spearhead by 2030, creating impetus to boost the growth of other industries, and making significant contributions to shaping a modern economy.Under its strategy to branch out tourism by 2030 with a vision until 2050, the ministry will work to make Vietnam become a renowned tourist attraction and leading destination in the Southeast Asia by 2030, and in the Asia-Pacific by 2050.Revenue from tourism services in 2050 is expected to be 3.5 to 4 times higher than that in 2030.To realise the set goals, the overriding priority will be given to sustainable tourism development, which means tourism will be branched out in tandem with preservation of the nation’s traditional cultural characteristics, effective management and use of natural resources, protection of biodiversity, sound settlement of jobs and social welfare, and ensuring defence, security and social order.Advanced technology and high-quality human resources are seen as breakthrough elements to build a professional, quality and competitive tourism industry.Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).Visitors coming by roads surged by 24.9 percent and those arriving by air rose by 4.5 percent.The tourism sector has set a target of welcoming 18 million foreign visitors and serving 85 million local visitors this year.The tourism industry looks to attract 17-20 million foreign visitors and cater for 82 million local tourists, contribute over 10 percent of GDP, earn revenues of 35 billion USD, and generate 4 million jobs, including 1.6 million direct jobs by 2020.Vietnam has been loved by both local and foreign visitors for its natural beauty, cheap prices, vibrant nightlife and memorable travel experiences.-VNA