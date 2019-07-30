Int'l tourists to Vietnam reach nearly 9.8 million VNA Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 15:29:00 Print Related News Society Australian tourists are top spenders in Vietnam: report World Thailand plans compulsory insurance for foreign visitors Videos International arrivals to Quang Binh increase dramatically Destinations International arrivals to Thua Thien-Hue rise by 11 percent Travel Hanoi targets sustainable tourism development Videos HCM City eyes 8.5 million international visitors in 2019 Travel Around 25,000 people visit Hue ancient capital on Tet Destinations Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacific international arrivals international arrivals by air sea and land Vietnam tourism Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel