Vietnam makes active contributions to UNHRC’s 51st session
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, made active contributions to the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which wrapped up on October 7 after four weeks of working.
51st session of the UN Human Rights Council (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at various discussion sessions, Mai highlighted Vietnam's priorities and commitments in its candidacy to the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 term, reaffirming the Party and State’s consistent guidelines and policies of putting people at the centre of the development and ensuring that they can share in the fruits of this process.
The ambassador also spotlighted Vietnam's efforts, commitments and achievements, as well as its capacity to contribute to the international community in the protection and promotion of human rights in the world; to promote dialogue and cooperation at the UNHRC in an objective and constructive spirit, in line with the UN's focuses and common concerns of the international community such as sustainable development, climate change response, protection and promotion of the rights of vulnerable groups, gender equality and the advancement of women.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva (Photo: VNA)Vietnam participated in several joint speeches with other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the International Organisation of La Francophonie and the of Like-Minded Group (LMG) to discuss commonly-prioritised human rights issues, and actively participate in consultation and development of draft resolutions of the 51st session.
Vietnam co-sponsored two annual resolutions on the right to develop and enhance technical cooperation, and build capacity in the field of human rights, thus contributing to promoting the priorities and interests of developing countries at the UNHRC.
Vietnam's active engagement in the council’s activities over the past years; the fact that it is one of the three key countries presiding over the introduction of the UNHRC's annual resolution on human rights and climate change; and its candidacy to the council for the 2023-2025 tenure demonstrate the country's people-centered policy with strong commitments and efforts to promote and protect human rights, especially in the year marking the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s UN membership (September 20, 1977 – 2022).
The election of new members of the UNHRC for the new term, of which Vietnam is a candidate, will take place at the UN General Assembly in New York on October 11./.