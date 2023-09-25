Environment Rare primate returned to nature in Binh Phuoc province The forest ranging department of Dong Phu district, the southern province of Binh Phuoc, said it joined hands with competent authorities to release a female stump-tailed macaque into the nature.

Environment Ha Long Bay works hard to ease landslide risk on limestone islands Authorities at the UNESCO-recognised heritage Ha Long Bay have been conducting solutions to preserve the natural wonder of thousands limestone islands and islets, forming the spectacular seascape of the property.

Environment Vietnam responds to World Clean-up Day The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with the Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee and Bac Ninh provincial People’s Committee, held a ceremony in Thuan Thuan town, on September 16 in response to the 2023 “Clean up the world” Campaign.

Society Ninh Thuan attempting to preserve biodiversity Ninh Thuan province is among localities in Vietnam boasting great biodiversity. To preserve this treasure, the province has introduced a host of policies on managing, protecting, and reviving forest and sea ecologies and on preserving local flora and fauna in line with ecotourism development.