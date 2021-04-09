Vietnam, Mozambique enhance ties in education
The Pedagogical University of Maputo (UP-Maputo), one of Mozambique’s leading educational institutions, hopes to strengthen cooperation in scholarly affairs and student exchange with Vietnamese universities so as to diversify educational collaboration between the two countries.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang (L) presents a gift to UP-Maputo Rector Jorge Ferrão (Photo: VNA)Pretoria (VNA) – The Pedagogical University of Maputo (UP-Maputo), one of Mozambique’s leading educational institutions, hopes to strengthen cooperation in scholarly affairs and student exchange with Vietnamese universities so as to diversify educational collaboration between the two countries.
The statement was made by UP-Maputo Rector Jorge Ferrão at his reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang on April 7.
He spoke highly of cooperation results between his universities and Vietnamese universities over the past years, especially the efficiency of an exchange programme of lecturers and students in the majors of Spanish and Vietnamese languages.
As the two countries are speeding up internationalisation in education, he showed his hope that they will continue diversifying cooperation methods, promoting direct collaboration between universities, and intensifying sharing of experience, particularly in application of digital technology in teaching.
Ambassador Hoang welcomed active and proactive initiatives of UP-Maputo in fostering educational cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique, and appreciated the country’s provision of scholarships for Vietnamese students.
He said that many Vietnamese graduates from UP-Maputo have contributed to bilateral friendship and economic cooperation between the two nations.
Hoang proposed UP-Maputo and other Mozambican universities provide more scholarships to Vietnamese students./.