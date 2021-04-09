Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be put into commercial operation Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway line, invested in by the Ministry of Transport, is expected to be put into commercial operation on the Reunification Day (April 30), a leader from the ministry has said.

Society Vietnam yet to issue specific entry requirements for vaccinated people: Spokesperson Vietnam has not yet issued specific entry requirements for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.

Society Culture, innovation to be at core of Hanoi’s sustainable development Hanoi should bring into full play its diverse heritage and consider its young, creative workforce as the centre of development in the time ahead, a workshop on April 8 heard.

Society Mine action in Vietnam making progress: UNDP country chief The mine action sector in Vietnam is blessed with a strong and genuine partnership between the government and development partners, and the important progress made over the past few years is a clear indicator that it is indeed feasible for it to think big and make ambitious yet realistic strategies and plans to reach the finish line.