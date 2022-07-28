Business Russian bank launches money transfers to Vietnam in dong VTB Bank, a Russian majority state-owned bank servicing the country’s foreign trade operations, launched money transfers to Vietnam in Vietnamese dong from July 27.

Business Vietnam forecast to be among fastest-growing countries in next decade: Harvard growth lab Vietnam is forecast to be among the fastest-growing economies towards 2030, according to researchers at the Growth Lab at Harvard University who presented new growth projections in The Atlas of Economic Complexity.

Business Vietnam attends organic trade fair in Germany Twelve Vietnamese businesses are participating in Biofach/Vivaness 2022 – the leading trade fair for organic food, which is taking place from July 26 to 29 in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Business Government discuss economic governance following global interest rate hikes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting attended by ministries and sectors on July 28 to discuss short- and long-term measures for keeping inflation under control, stabilising the macro-economy, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development.