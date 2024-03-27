It currently has more than 6,000 faculty and staff, 95,000 undergraduates, and 9,000 postgraduates pursuing studies at its 36 affiliate units, including seven universities.

The university is working to improve regional and international-standard training programmes, fine-tune the quality of training and scientific research, enhance university governance capacity and boost international cooperation across a range of fields. It is also working to bolster exchanges of both lecturers and students with partners, increase the number of international publications and boost their quality, and improve its position in global education rankings. Such moves are expected to help it reach out to the world and affirm its position on the regional and global education map.

With 125 academic programmes meeting international acccreditation stadards, the University currently has the highest number of internationally accredited programmes among universities in Vietnam.

Of particular note, the university’s Petroleum Engineering major was not only ranked first in the country but also in the top 51-100 group in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The university maintained its position in the 801-1,000 group of best universities in the QS World University Rankings, and ranked 167th in the QS Asia University Rankings.

The university was the only higher education institution in Vietnam that was able to make to the top 301-350 in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.

In 2023, it had 2,494 articles published in international scientific journals, according to the scientific publication database on the Scopus system from publisher Elsevier; the most in Vietnam.





Robust activities have also been seen in the university’s international relations, including participation in various activities of international education networks such as the ASEAN University Network (AUN); collaboration with French-speaking universities (AUF); sending working delegations to major universities in Asia, Europe, Australia and America. It has partnered with prestigious research and training institutions such as the Seoul National University, Japan’s National Institute of Informatics, and Harvard Medical School, among others.

The university is now managing 185 large international projects worth over 132 million USD funded by World Bank and international cooperation development agencies in the US, Australia, the Republic of Korea etc. The Partnership for Higher Education Reform project and the Vietnam University Development project are two of them.

With a strong determination to fulfil national strategic missions and to become a leading higher education institution in Asia, as expected by the Party and State, the university will focus on promoting innovation; improving the quality of governance, teaching and research through digital transformation across the entire system./.

VNA