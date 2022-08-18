Business Quang Ninh revives OCOP product promotion to boost post-pandemic recovery The northern province of Quang Ninh now has more than 500 products developed by 189 companies, cooperatives and production facilities under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, local data shows.

Business Ministry extends time of anti-dumping investigation on tables, chairs The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend time limit of investigation on applying anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China by six months.

Business Thua Thien - Hue, ADB sign MoU for inclusive, sustainable economic development The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue province and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam on August 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promoting a strategic partnership for inclusive and sustainable economic development.