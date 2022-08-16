Business Hanoi connects commercial banks with local businesses More than 100 businesses and 43 investors of industrial clusters and nearly 20 commercial banks participated in a conference on August 15 to connect local firms of Hanoi with commercial banks and the Hanoi Development Investment Fund (HANIF).

Business Vietnamese enterprises limited in global supply chain Vietnamese enterprises currently have limited participation in the global supply chain, and are not deeply involved in the value chain of multinational corporations in Vietnam.

Business 80 firms register for Agritechnica Asia Live A total of 80 domestic and foreign firms have registered to take part in the upcoming 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live, scheduled to take place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 24-26.

Business QR payments help small vendors Despite having no small cash in his pocket, Hoang Duong can still pay for his cup of tea to a vendor in Quan Thanh street, Hanoi, by scanning a QR code from his smartphone even though the cost is only 3,000 VND (0.13 USD).