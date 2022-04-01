Vietnam offers rice aid to help Philippines address typhoon aftermath
On behalf of the Prime Minister, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on April 1 symbolically presented 200 tonnes of rice worth nearly 100,000 USD as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to the Philippines to help address Typhoon Rai’s aftermath.
Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (R) symbolically hands over the rice aid to Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre on April 1. (Photo: VNA)
Hang expressed her sympathies with the Philippine people on the consequences caused by Typhoon Rai that hit the country last December.
She stressed that the Vietnamese Government and people always stand side by side with their Philippine counterparts in the spirit of cooperation, friendship, and mutual support.
The rice aid demonstrates Vietnam’s attention to the storm victims as well as its wish to unceasingly solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries.
For his part, Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the precious support, describing this as practical assistance for his country in the trying time.
He affirmed that the Philippine side will work closely with Vietnam to complete relevant procedures to swiftly distribute the rice to people in the typhoon-hit areas./.