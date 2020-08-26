Through the online platform such as Facebook and Youtube, the concert will be performed at 8pm on August 26 to serve audiences.

Under the baton of conductor Honna Tetsuji and with the participation of pianist Luu Duc Anh from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, audiences will have a chance to enjoy many timeless pieces by world-renowned composers.

Organizing concert online is becoming a common trend in the world due to the raging development of COVID-19. The Performing Arts Department has initiated an online theatre project to fully maximize the benefits of storing and popularising high quality musical works to the public./.

VNA