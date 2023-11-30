Vietnam's stand at the diplomatic charity fair 2023. (Photo: Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest ) Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest )

Budapest (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has attended the annual diplomatic charity fair 2023 organised by the Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest club under the patronage of Szilvia Szijjártó-Nagy, the wife of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The event was attended by more than 50 foreign embassies, representative agencies in Hungary and thousands of local people and enterprises.

Vietnam's stand attracted a large number of visitors with handicraft products such as paintings, lacquer boxes, products made of ceramic, porcelain, bamboo and wood. Beautiful images of Vietnam and its peace-loving people were also introduced to international friends through videos, pictures, magazines and leaflets.

The event was an opportunity for the Vietnamese Embassy to show solidarity and join hands with the international community to support Hungarian children with special circumstances and incurable diseases.

Besides, it was also an opportunity to enhance exchanges and cooperation among countries while increasing mutual understanding and promoting trade, culture and cuisine./.