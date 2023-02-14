The delegation talked to representatives from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority to learn about the needs of the host country.

Earlier, on February 10, a 24-member team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security engaged in search and rescue efforts in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman, which is among the localities bearing the brunt of the earthquake.

According to the Vietnamese embassies in Turkey and Syria, so far, there was no information on Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in the disaster./.

VNA