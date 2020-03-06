Society Vietnam gains high position in 2020 Asia Girls Report Vietnam is among the three leading countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia in the 2020 Asia Girls Report which was released by Plan International on March 5.

Society Vietnam should use unemployment insurance fund to train labourers Vietnam should use part of its sizeable 67 trillion VND (2.9 billion USD) unemployment insurance fund to train workers in professional skills.

Society Hydropower projects on Mekong River should not cause negative impacts The building of hydropower projects on the Mekong River’s mainstream must ensure that they do not cause negative impacts, including cross-border effects, on the environment and socio-economic development of the countries along the river, especially the nations in the downstream region, in line with international practice and regulations of the Mekong River Commission, said a Vietnamese official.

Society New rules to protect workers from abuse Employers who mistreat their staff could face fines of up to 75 million VND (3,234 USD) under a new Government decree to protect workers’ rights.