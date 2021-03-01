Vietnam, proactive and responsible member of ASEM
Vietnam successfully organises the fifth Asia - Europe Meeting in Hanoi, October 8 to 9, 2004. (Photo: VNA)
A meeting to discuss cooperation in response to financial crisis takes place in the framework of the ninth ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Hanoi, May 25, 2009. (Photo: VNA)
180 delegates and speakers from ASEM member states and international organization take part in the ASEM Green Growth Forum, themed ‘Working together towards green economies,’ Hanoi, October 3, 2011. (Photo: VNA)
The Second Plenary Meeting of the Fourth ASEM Labour and Employment Ministers’ Conference, Hanoi, October 25, 2012. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in the framework of the 11th ASEM Summit, Ulan Bator, Mongolia, July 15, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the 11th ASEM Summit, Ulan Bator, Mongolia, July 15, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
The Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) organise a seminar on ‘Building a vision for comprehensive Asia-Europe partnership for the 21st century’, Da Nang, November 30, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with European Union High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini during the opening ceremony of the 12th ASEM Summit, Brussels (Belgium), October 18, 2018. (Photo: VNA)