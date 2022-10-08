Politics Vietnam affirms to promote rule of law at national, international levels Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on October 7 affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels while attending a debate on this issue chaired by the UN’s Sixth Committee (Legal).

Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to UNHRC’s 51st session Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, made active contributions to the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which wrapped up on October 7 after four weeks of working.

Politics Congratulations sent to new leaders of Nauru President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has cabled a message of congratulations to Russ Joseph Kun on his election as President of the Republic of Nauru.

Politics Condolences extended to Thailand over school shooting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 6 sent a message of condolences to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha over the shooting at a day-care centre in Nongbua Lamphu province that killed and injured tens of people, including many children.