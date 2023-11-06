The event aimed at introducing the Vietnamese folk dance to the international community. This was the first activity abroad held by the Vietnam Lion-Dragon Dance Federation, contributing to promoting the development of the folk dance art as well as the image of Vietnam to international friends.

Lion and dragon dances, along with performances of Vietnamese martial arts sects in France, wowed audience at the event.

According to Dao, it is necessary to develop the lion-dragon dance on the basis of martial arts associations, then gradually expand it to other groups. It is meant that the lion-dragon dance can be expanded throughout Europe as well as the world via Vovinam-VietVoDao./.

VNA