Quang Ngai ramps up efforts against IUU fishing The central coastal province of Quang Ngai has mobilised its entire political system in the fight against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and reaped significant results in this regard.

Long An accelerates administrative reforms in service of people, businesses The southern province of Long An has been taking drastic measures to increase its competitiveness, improve the business environment with administrative reforms that centre on people and enterprises.

"Princess Anio" opera premiers in Hung Yen The "Princess Anio" opera, which recounts a 17th century love story between a Vietnamese princess and Japanese merchant premiered in the northern mountainous province of Hung Yen on September 27.

Lam Dong sets record with 100 artichoke dishes The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong recently hosted a competition that set a Vietnamese record of 100 delicious dishes made from Da Lat artichokes. It was the first such competition to take place in the scenic city of Da Lat.