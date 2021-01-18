Addressing the event, Head of the Party Central Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan stressed the significance of the 13th National Party Congress in the development of the Party and the country. The Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat are strictly supervising all the preparations for the event.

The political report submitted to the upcoming Congress sets out the overall objectives, which are: to enhance the Party's leadership, ruling capacity and combativeness; build a clean and strong Party and political system in all aspects; to consolidate people's trust in the Party, State and the socialist system; to promote innovations, the willpower and aspirations for developments and the great all-nation unity strength, combined with the strength of the time; to push forward in a comprehensive and concerted manner the Doi Moi undertaking, national industrialisation and modernisation, rapid and sustainable development of the nation; to firmly defend the Homeland, maintain peace and stability; to strive for our country to become a socialist-oriented developed nation by mid-21st century./.

VNA