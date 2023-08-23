At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam received over 677 million USD in aid from foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during the 2020 – 2022 period, heard a conference co-hosted by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in Hanoi on August 23.

As of the late 2022, there were 388 NGOs operating in Vietnam. Their aids primarily focused on socio-economic development, resources and environment, and health care, contributing to raising international friends’ awareness of the country, its people and policies while also fighting wrongful allegations about Vietnam’s issues related to democracy, human rights, ethnic and religious affairs.

Speaking at the event, deputy head of the commission Nguyen Thi Hoang Van said the Party and State attach great importance to the involvement of the people’s organisations in people-to-people diplomacy work.

In the near future, the commission will suggest the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat review the 10-year implementation of a conclusion on foreign non-governmental affairs, she said, adding that the Party and State advocate facilitating foreign non-governmental activities to pool international resources for the cause of national construction and development.

Participants also reported the activities of the NGOs in Vietnam at present and their cooperation with mass organisations at the central level./.