Vietnam records 333 new COVID-19 cases on December 16
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,522,431 with 333 new cases recorded on December 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 87 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,122.
Meanwhile, there are 48 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,179.
With 41,177 doses administered on December 15, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,114,272./.