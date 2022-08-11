Health Infographic Three domestically-produced Covid-19 drugs licensed The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation.

Health Infographic Vietnam up 48 places in COVID-19 recovery index Vietnam jumped 48 spots to claim the 14th place in the COVID-19 Recovery Index by Nikkei Asia in May 2022. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to exempt foreign tourists from all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements.

Health Infographic Ministry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.