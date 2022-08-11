Vietnam records high COVID-19 vaccination coverage
Vietnam has launched large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives. As of August 4, more than 247 million doses had been administered, making Vietnam into the list of countries with high vaccination coverage in the world.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam 7th best place in world for expat life
Vietnam is the 7th best place globally for expats to live, according to a report by InterNations. The social club is a community of international expatriates working abroad with more than 4.5 million members in 420 global cities.
See more
InfographicThree domestically-produced Covid-19 drugs licensed
The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation.
InfographicVietnam up 48 places in COVID-19 recovery index
Vietnam jumped 48 spots to claim the 14th place in the COVID-19 Recovery Index by Nikkei Asia in May 2022. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to exempt foreign tourists from all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements.
InfographicMinistry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control
The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.
InfographicVietnam successfully produces vaccine against African swine fever
Vietnam has successfully produced a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF).
InfographicTwenty countries recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passports
Vietnam has reached mutual recognition for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, called “vaccine passports”, with 20 countries so far, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.