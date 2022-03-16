Vietnam Red Cross Society’s campaign supports millions of needy people
More than 28.9 million gifts worth over 9.99 trillion VND (436.61 million USD) have been presented to poor households, Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims and other needy people through the “Tet (Lunar New Year) for the poor and AO victims” campaign over the past 23 years, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRSC) Central Committee reported.
During the 2022 Tet festival alone, the association handed over some 2.555 gifts valued at more than 1.56 trillion VND to the poor and AO victims.
Apart from Tet gifts, the VRSC’s chapters in cities and provinces provided medical consultations, and organised a range of cultural and art activities.
They presented gifts, in cash and kind, built and upgraded houses for needy people, gave them health insurance cards, granted scholarships to disadvantaged students and helped those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic earn a living.
The VRSC Central Committee has also earmarked some 8.15 billion VND raised by organisations and individuals at home and abroad to cover its operations in cities and provinces.
The committee said this year’s campaign received the warm response of the public, as well as the participation of Party and State leaders, and all-level Party committees and authorities./.