Society Gorgeous orchids in full bloom in Son La province Son La province is looking its best at this time of year, with graceful blooms of pristine white “ban” flowers, or orchids. Ban flowers have have long been a symbol of the glorious beauty of local Thai ethnic minority women, and also remind people about a love story between a woman named Ban and a man named Khum.

Society Quang Ngai remembers victims of Son My massacre An incense offering ceremony took place on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 54 years ago in Son My village, Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city in the central province of the same name.

Society Dong Nai: 262 organisations, individuals receive noble awards As many as 262 organisations and individuals in the southern province of Dong Nai received noble awards of the Party and State for their outstanding contributions in patriotic emulation movements at a ceremony on March 16.