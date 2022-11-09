Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha shares Vietnam's solutions and roadmap in implementing climate commitments with the World Bank. (Photo: VNA)

He described COP27 as an opportunity for Vietnam to meet leading international organisations and financial institutions to discuss financial mechanisms and policies, and how to mobilise resources for Vietnam.Within the framework of COP27, Vietnam will continue to hold discussions with partners from G7 and enlarged G7 over just energy transition for Vietnam and help for the country to utilise opportunities in preferential financing and technology transfer to fulfill its net-zero commitments.According to the minister, Vietnam is engaging in negotiations regarding issues in which the country needs international support, such as financing and technical assistance to draft plans in energy transition and assess renewable energy potential.