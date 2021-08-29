World Philippines extends restrictions, Laos concerned about COVID-19 community transmission The Philippine Government has extended coronavirus restrictions in several regions while some provinces in Laos have put lockdown on certain districts in the face of community transmission of COVID-19.

World Fourth annual meeting of ASEAN Smart Cities Network to be held on August 30 The fourth annual meeting of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) will be held in the form of videoconference on August 30 with the participation of 26 member cities, representatives from ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and partners.

World RoK, Thailand enhance collaboration in future industries, health care The top diplomats of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand on August 27 agreed to intensify cooperation in future industries, health care and green technologies during their talks in the Southeast Asian country, according to the RoK Foreign Ministry.