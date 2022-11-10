Business Deep-water port in Hai Phong welcomes 1 millionth TEU in 2022 Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal in the northern city of Hai Phong welcomed the 1 millionth TEU (equal to 25 million tons of cargo) this year on November 9.

Business First batch of macadamia nuts shipped to Japan The first batch of Krong Nang macadamia nuts was officially exported to Japan on November 9, with a ceremony held in Krong Nang district in the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak to celebrate the milestone.

Culture - Sports Developing Vietnam’s pottery brand Bat Trang pottery in the capital Hanoi is a familiar name among Vietnamese consumers because of its distinctive beauty. Despite facing difficulties and challenges in recent times, the application of technology in production and combining tourism and innovation policies have seen Bat Trang pottery affirm its unique brand.

Society Transport infrastructure - Motivation for Ba Ria-Vung Tau to “take off” The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has made great progress in its more than 30 years of existence, becoming a growth pole of Vietnam as a whole. This comes from the locality’s appropriate development policies, including the development of transport infrastructure.