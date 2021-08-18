In July alone, over 1,000 cyberattacks were reported, the agency said.



Statistics showed that from July 26 to August 8, there were 106 comments about cases of fraudulence aimed at users on Vietnam’s cyberspace, including scams related to bank account confirmation, online recruitment, and money fraud.



The Authority of Information Security also warned of fraudulent cases related to COVID-19, causing confusion and loss of vigilance among people.



Information security experts have continuously warned and recommended internet and social network users in Vietnam to increase their vigilance and take safety measures to protect themselves and their relatives from online increasingly sophisticated scams.



Vietnam jumped 25 places in two years to rank 25th out of 194 countries and territories worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index in 2020, according to a report released recently by the International Telecommunications Union.



According to the report, Vietnam ranked seventh in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth among ASEAN countries./.







VNA