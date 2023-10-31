Society Traffic accidents surge in 10 months: Statistics A total of 5,496 people were killed and 6,973 others injured in 9,826 traffic accidents nationwide in the first 10 months of this year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Third HCM City Tourism Week slated for this December The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Society Plan approved to develop National Data Centre The Government on October 30 approved a development plan on the National Data Centre, expected to help Vietnam reach higher positions in the global e-Government, information technology, and cybersecurity rankings.

Society Public security ministry launches cooperation with Korea Coast Guard Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.