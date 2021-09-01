Vietnam resolutely protects sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa archipelagoes
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam resolutely and persistently takes measures in accordance with international law to exercise and protect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement on September 1 while responding to reporters’ question about Vietnam's reaction to China's official enforcement of the revised Maritime Traffic Safety Law.
“Vietnam resolutely and persistently safeguards its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its waters determined in line with the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982)”, she affirmed.
She noted that countries need to strictly comply with the international treaties to which they are members, especially the UNCLOS 1982 – a legal framework governing all activities at sea and ocean, when promulgating their domestic sea-related laws./.