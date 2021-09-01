Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a get-together on September 1 to celebrate the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Vietnam’s flag raised in San Francisco on National Day Vietnam’s General Consulate in San Francisco, the US, and the municipal authorities held a ceremony to hoist the Vietnamese flag on September 1 morning to mark the country’s 76th National Day.

Politics Appointment decision presented to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over a decision appointing Nguyen Huy Tang as Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia during a ceremony held on September 1.

Politics Vietnam’s election to UPU Postal Operations Council: Model of inter-sectoral coordination The 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was held in Abidjan city of Ivory Coast from August 9-27 in both in-person and online formats, during which Vietnam was elected as a member of the UPU Postal Operations Council (POC).