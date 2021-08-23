Vietnam retain Southeast Asia’s reign in latest FIFA women’s rankings
The Vietnamese women's football team retain their top position in Southeast Asia in the latest women’s rankings for the third quarter of this year as announced by the world football’s governing body, FIFA, on August 20.
The team under coach Mai Duc Chung did not play any international matches in the last three months, and thus remain at No. 32 in the world and No. 6 in Asia with 1,657 points.
The group of four leading Asian teams in the rankings saw remarkable changes with the Chinese and Japanese teams dropping 2 places based on their performance at the Tokyo Olympic 2020.
Meanwhile, the DPRK moved up two places to the top position of Asia despite they playing no games in the second quarter and having withdrawn from the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.
In the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, Vietnam have been placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Maldives and hosts Tajikistan./.
