Culture - Sports HCM City’s 8th grader wins special prize of COVID-19 drawing contest With her painting “Vietnam niem tin chien thang” (Vietnam faith in victory), Tran Nguyen Uyen Nghi, an 8th grader from Ho Chi Minh City, won the special prize of a drawing contest on the COVID-19 pandemic, the organising board announced on August 22.

Culture - Sports 2021 Army Games’ event begins in Algeria The True Friend category of the 2021 Army Games kicked off in Algeria on August 22 (local time), with the participation of teams from the countries of Vietnam, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan.

Culture - Sports Down at the pub of lost souls Everything needs to change with the times, even auspicious festivals that are centuries old. And so it is with Vietnam’s Ghost Festival (Tet Trung Nguyen), which falls on Sunday (August 22).

Culture - Sports 10 Vietnamese photos honoured on Instagram A collection of 10 photos depicting Vietnamese culture taken by local photographer Tran Tuan Viet have been posted by @earthpix, Instagram’s largest travel account with over 20 million followers, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).