Minister of Environment of the RoK Han Wha-jin is visiting Vietnam from October 31 to November 2 for the 15th annual Korea-Vietnam Environment Ministers Meeting (KVEMM) and related events.



According to a press release published by the RoK Ministry of Environment (MOE) on November 1, key environmental issues between the two countries will be discussed during the visit.



KVEMM is a regular ministerial-level meeting that began in 2000 to discuss the development of environmental cooperation between the two countries and promote friendship. The 15th meeting is held after a five-year hiatus since the 14th edition in Seoul in 2018.



In the framework of the visit, Minister Han will meet with Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh to review the progress of cooperation between the two countries since the previous meeting, particularly in the field of environmental education and training. They will also discuss the enhancement of future environmental cooperation, including green official development assistance (Green ODA) and biodiversity.



According to the press release, the RoK supports the Vietnamese side's proposals regarding environmental laws, national environmental master plans, producer responsibility and recycling systems, green finance, and other policy exchanges.



The RoK will focus on the activities of support teams to facilitate the entry of Korean green industry companies into the promising Vietnamese green market in the context of Vietnam's significant demand in this area.



The MOE will host a Korea-Vietnam Green Technology Presentation to promote the Asian nation’s excellent green technologies./.