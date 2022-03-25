In the first two months of this year, Vietnam earned 15.31 million USD from shipping 8,220 tonnes of rubber to the RoK, up 7.9 percent in value and 10 percent in volume year-on-year.

The market share of Vietnamese rubber accounted for 9.8 percent in the RoK’s total import volume, a slight increase compared to the 8.8 percent of the same period last year.

The department quoted data of the Korea Customs Service as saying that during January-February, the country imported 84,200 tonnes of rubber, down 0.4 percent.

Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China and Japan are its biggest suppliers of rubber./.

