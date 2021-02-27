Business Vietnamese salangane nests headed for China Vietnam's bird-nest exports are expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars when the world's largest market, China, opens up this year.

Business Credit market share of private banks rise Private banks have posted significant growth in credit market share in the past five years.

Business E-commerce continues to thrive amid pandemic Revenues posted by e-commerce platforms for January were up 30 percent year-on-year despite there being fewer promotions than in previous years, figures from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the platforms reveal.

Business Logistics services to make up 5-6 percent of GDP by 2025 Vietnam is planning to raise the contribution of logistics services to its gross domestic product (GDP) to 5-6 percent by 2025, according to a recent decision signed by the Prime Minister.