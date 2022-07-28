Business FDI disbursement up 10.2% in seven months FDI disbursement in Vietnam reached 11.57 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year and over 1.3 percentage point against the first half of this year.

Business Vietnamese products become big hit at Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022 Booths introducing Vietnamese products at the International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kansai region (Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022), Japan, have attracted the attention of a large number of Japanese consumers and enterprises.

Business Ninh Thuan seeks to improve its competitiveness The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province plans to improve its Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2022.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 28, up 9 VND from the previous day.