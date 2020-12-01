Vietnam sees record trade surplus of 20.1 billion USD
Vietnam has seen record trade surplus of 20.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2020.
VNA
Source: VNA
Vietnam's economy Vietnam's economic growth Vietnam exports trade surplus
