Business Infographic CPI rises 3.77% in Q1 Vietnam’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.77% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 due to rising prices for domestic rice and services such as electricity, water, education and healthcare.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 6.18% in Q1 Vietnam’s industrial sector posted significant growth in the first quarter of 2024, of an estimated 6.18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. In particular, manufacturing and processing saw robust growth of 6.98%.

Business Infographic Over 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1 A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.

Business Infographic Vietnam - China two-way trade China has long been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade consistently exceeding 100 billion USD since 2018. Trade between the two neighbours reached 171.85 billion USD last year.