Added value of industrial sector up 6.18% in Q1
Vietnam’s industrial sector posted significant growth in the first quarter of 2024, of an estimated 6.18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. In particular, manufacturing and processing saw robust growth of 6.98%.
VNA
