Over 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1
A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTotal export-import turnover hits 178.04 billion USD in Q1
Vietnam’s total export-import turnover hit 178.04 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 15.5% year-on-year. Exports increased by 17% and imports by 13.9%.
See more
InfographicCoconut output to top 2 million tonnes by 2030
Coconuts have been designated one of the six primary national industrial crops by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It is projected that the country’s coconut cultivation area will expand to 195,000-210,000 hectares by 2030, resulting in a substantial harvest of over 2 million tonnes.
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in Q1, 2024
Figures from the General Statistics Office show that Vietnam’s economy is experiencing a strong recovery during the first quarter of 2024. GDP growth is higher than in the first quarter in the 2020-2023 period, while tourism is booming and an impressive trade surplus has been posted.
InfographicGDP grows 5.66% in Q1
Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.66% in the first quarter of this year, the highest for the three-month period since 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicRegistered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1
As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.
InfographicContribution of 5 centrally-run cities to 2023 socio-economic development
Vietnam’s 5 centrally-run cities contributed 35.04% to GDP growth in 2023 and 57.9% to state budget revenue, accounted for 54.6% of foreign direct investment, and welcomed 80.2% of international tourist arrivals.