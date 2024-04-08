Business Infographic Coconut output to top 2 million tonnes by 2030 Coconuts have been designated one of the six primary national industrial crops by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It is projected that the country’s coconut cultivation area will expand to 195,000-210,000 hectares by 2030, resulting in a substantial harvest of over 2 million tonnes.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in Q1, 2024 Figures from the General Statistics Office show that Vietnam’s economy is experiencing a strong recovery during the first quarter of 2024. GDP growth is higher than in the first quarter in the 2020-2023 period, while tourism is booming and an impressive trade surplus has been posted.

Business Infographic GDP grows 5.66% in Q1 Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.66% in the first quarter of this year, the highest for the three-month period since 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Contribution of 5 centrally-run cities to 2023 socio-economic development Vietnam’s 5 centrally-run cities contributed 35.04% to GDP growth in 2023 and 57.9% to state budget revenue, accounted for 54.6% of foreign direct investment, and welcomed 80.2% of international tourist arrivals.