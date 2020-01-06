Politics Leaders extend sympathies over Cambodia building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the recent collapse of an under-construction building in Cambodia’s Kep province, which claimed many lives.

Politics PM launches Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on January 6 to launch Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, with about 300 distinguished guests taking part.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes Japanese Foreign Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 6 for Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Court sector tries 279 corruption cases in 2019 The court sector tried 279 corruption cases, including serious ones such as MobiFone’s purchase of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) and Phan Van Anh Vu’s abuse of power to appropriate assets, in 2019, heard a conference of the sector in Hanoi on January 6.