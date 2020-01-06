Vietnam sends sympathies to Indonesia over floods
People take to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get around in Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 6 extended sympathies to Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over recent flooding triggered by heavy rains in West Java.
Indonesian authorities on the day announced that the flood toll had climbed to 66 with two more reportedly missing in Lebak, west of Jakarta.
Local people were told to stay alert and safeguard their possessions ahead of more pounding storms over the coming weeks.
About 377 mm of rain submerged Jakarta, a megalopolis home to some 30 million, with floodwaters reaching up to the second floor of some buildings after rivers overflowed.
Thousands remained in cramped Jakarta shelters and many residential areas were isolated./.
