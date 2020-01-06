World Indonesian President’s helicopter makes emergency landing The helicopter squadron carrying Indonesian President Joko Widodo and a government working group to visit flood-hit residents was forced to make an emergency landing in Sukajaya district in West Java province on January 5 due to bad weather.

World Indonesia considers strengthening naval force’s ability Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has proposed the purchase of ocean going vessels to strengthen the country’s capability of safeguarding its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) rights from violations by foreign ships.

World 36 dead, 23 rescued from collapsed building in Cambodia A total of 36 people were killed while 23 others have been rescued from the debris of a building under construction that collapsed in Cambodia, an official said on January 5 after a two-day search for survivors.

World Thai King names new Privy Council president Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn – Rama X has appointed General Surayud Chulanont as President of the Privy Council, replacing the late General Prem Tinsulanonda who died on May 26 last year.